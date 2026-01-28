Supreme Court Seeks Tamil Nadu's Response to Protests Targeting Judge

The Supreme Court on Wednesday demanded a response from the Tamil Nadu government regarding a public interest litigation (PIL) aimed at controlling protests allegedly defaming Justice GR Swaminathan. These protests escalated following a court order allowing a Karthigai Deepam ceremony at Thiruparankundram Temple.

A bench consisting of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale has notified Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, and Chennai's Police Commissioner to act on the PIL filed by Advocate GS Mani. The situation underscores the dilemma of maintaining judicial independence amid political and social media-led pressures against judicial decisions.

The petition emphasizes that judges should not be subjected to protests and insists on constitutionally sanctioned remedies like appeal and review for contesting judicial orders. It seeks enforcement measures to prevent protests against judges, alleging that previous appeals to state and police authorities elicited no response.

(With inputs from agencies.)