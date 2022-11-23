Left Menu

UK respects 'unanimous' court ruling on Scottish independence - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 16:09 IST
UK respects 'unanimous' court ruling on Scottish independence - minister
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's minister for Scotland Alister Jack said on Wednesday that the government respected the ruling from the Supreme Court that prevents the Scottish government from holding a second independence referendum without approval from Westminster.

"We note and respect the unanimous ruling from the Supreme Court today," Jack said in a statement.

"As the Prime Minister has made clear, we will continue to work constructively with the Scottish Government in tackling all the challenges we share and face."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022