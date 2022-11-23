UK respects 'unanimous' court ruling on Scottish independence - minister
Britain's minister for Scotland Alister Jack said on Wednesday that the government respected the ruling from the Supreme Court that prevents the Scottish government from holding a second independence referendum without approval from Westminster.
"We note and respect the unanimous ruling from the Supreme Court today," Jack said in a statement.
"As the Prime Minister has made clear, we will continue to work constructively with the Scottish Government in tackling all the challenges we share and face."
