Kuwait detects cholera in citizen arriving from neighbouring country - health ministry

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-11-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 00:36 IST
Kuwait detected cholera in a citizen arriving from a neighbouring country where there is an outbreak, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to the World Health Organization, Lebanon is the latest phase of a outbreak that began in Afghanistan in June before spreading to Pakistan, Iran, Iraq and Syria.

