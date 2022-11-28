Left Menu

Debt-ridden techie says he lodged false complaint of robbery, killed daughter

A city-based techie who has been arrested for allegedly killing his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, has confessed to have initially gone missing along with her fearing investigation by the police into a false robbery complaint he had lodged, police said on Monday.Rahul Parmar, who hails from Gujarat, had gone missing on November 15 along with his daughter Jiya, whose body was found afloat in a lake at Kendatti village, near Kolar, a day later, the police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 17:26 IST
Debt-ridden techie says he lodged false complaint of robbery, killed daughter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A city-based techie who has been arrested for allegedly killing his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, has confessed to have initially gone missing along with her fearing investigation by the police into a false robbery complaint he had lodged, police said on Monday.

Rahul Parmar, who hails from Gujarat, had gone missing on November 15 along with his daughter Jiya, whose body was found afloat in a lake at Kendatti village, near Kolar, a day later, the police said. As Parmar's car also was found near the lake, it initially led to suspicion that he too might have drowned, and the police conducted a search for him but in vain.

Parmar, who had reportedly lost his job, told the police that he was facing several financial issues and was in debt. He is also said to have incurred losses after investing in cryptocurrency.

He lodged the fake robbery complaint to convince his wife about the disappearance of gold jewellery. However, investigation revealed it to be a false plaint. As he was summoned for an inquiry in this regard, he disappeared with his daughter after leaving the house under the pretext of dropping her at play-school, a police official said.

Parmar is said to have told police that he drowned his daughter after smothering her, but failed to end his life and aimlessly travelled by train to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The police said he had also in between made a phone call to one of his relatives from Tamil Nadu trying to project the disappearance of him and daughter as a kidnapping. He was arrested at the Bengaluru railway station, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022