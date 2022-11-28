Russia 'unilaterally' postpones nuclear arms meeting with U.S. - Kommersant
Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 19:05 IST
Russia has unilaterally postponed nuclear disarmament talks with U.S. officials in Cairo planned for this week, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing the U.S. Embassy.
Officials from the two countries were set to meet in the Egyptian capital from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 to discuss resuming inspections under the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty.
