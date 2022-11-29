White House expects EV credits to come up in Biden-Macron talks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2022 01:34 IST
President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are likely to discuss the issue of electric vehicles in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act when they meet on Thursday, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.
Biden and Macron are to meet at the White House on Thursday as part of Macron's state visit to Washington.
