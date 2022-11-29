Left Menu

Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Pandey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 16:11 IST
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Pandey
The government will take action against the companies found violating localization norms under the flagship Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (Fame) scheme, Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Tuesday.

Speaking with PTI on the sidelines of an Assocham event here, the minister said that the disbursement of subsidies has been put on hold for the companies that are under investigation for alleged violation of norms.

Asked about reports of companies having flouted localisation norms under the FAME II scheme, Pandey said, ''We are strictly investigating that'', and added ''If our condition has been flouted then the requisite action will be taken''.

Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Revolt, Okoye, Ampere and Jitendra EV are among the companies that are facing probe for alleged violations under the Fame-II scheme, which mandates at least 50 per cent local sourcing, according to sources.

Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) which comes under the administrative domain of the Ministry of Heavy Industries is investigating the alleged violations.

