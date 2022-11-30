Left Menu

Russia says Sweden and Finland joining NATO could accelerate militarisation of Arctic region

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:10 IST
Russia says Sweden and Finland joining NATO could accelerate militarisation of Arctic region

Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Sweden and Finland joining NATO could accelerate the militarisation of the Arctic region.

Responding to a question about how the two countries joining the alliance would affect the Arctic Council - an intergovernmental group which promotes cooperation in the Arctic - spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Russia would be the only non-NATO member of the group. "It cannot be ignored that once these countries join the alliance, all member states of the Arctic Council apart from Russia will be members of the North Atlantic bloc," she said.

"This could lead to increased militarisation of the Arctic region but in turn, it would mean a significant increase in tensions over high latitude security risks." She said, however, that the Arctic Council does not deal with military security issues and that it should not be linked to Sweden and Finland's accession to the bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
4
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022