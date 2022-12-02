Left Menu

U.S. appeals court reverses appointment of special master in Trump documents probe

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2022 04:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 04:10 IST
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday reversed a judge's appointment of a special master to vet documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

A three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Justice Department in its challenge to a September ruling by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon.

The 11th Circuit overturned Cannon's decision to grant Trump's request for a special master to vet the records to decide if some should be kept from investigators and to bar investigators from accessing most of the records pending the review.

