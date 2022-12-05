Left Menu

Germany: probably won't reach 2% defence spending goal this year

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-12-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 16:20 IST
Germany: probably won't reach 2% defence spending goal this year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will likely not meet its goal of spending 2% of GDP on defence spending this year and it remains to be seen whether it will manage to do so next year, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

Berlin wants to reach the goal in this legislative period, the spokesperson told a regular government news conference, adding that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had not yet taken a position on discussions about increasing the NATO 2% spending target.

"It is true that we will probably not reach the 2% target this year - there are various indicators that play a role in this - even for next year it is open at this point in time," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022