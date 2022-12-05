Germany: probably won't reach 2% defence spending goal this year
Germany will likely not meet its goal of spending 2% of GDP on defence spending this year and it remains to be seen whether it will manage to do so next year, a government spokesperson said on Monday.
Berlin wants to reach the goal in this legislative period, the spokesperson told a regular government news conference, adding that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had not yet taken a position on discussions about increasing the NATO 2% spending target.
"It is true that we will probably not reach the 2% target this year - there are various indicators that play a role in this - even for next year it is open at this point in time," the spokesperson said.
