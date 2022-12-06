Left Menu

Pending cases may touch 5 crore mark in two months: Rijiju

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 20:45 IST
Pending cases may touch 5 crore mark in two months: Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the number of pending cases across various courts could touch the five crore mark in a couple of months.

Expressing concern over the issue of pendency, he said while such cases are likely to come down in the Supreme Court and high courts, the ''real challenge'' is in the lower courts.

Addressing an event at the Delhi High Court in the presence of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, the minister said the number of pending cases is inching towards the five crore mark and flagged the issue of inadequate infrastructure in lower courts.

Till a few months back, the pending cases were estimated at 4.83 crores.

''I try to analyse about the bottleneck when we take the numbers. It is inching towards the five crore pendency. It is a matter of great concern,'' he said.

Rijiju said he has to reply on the pendency issue in Parliament and elsewhere.

''It is really difficult for me to answer ... it is about to reach five crore. At the present rate, maybe it will take another couple of months to reach the five crore figure, which does not sound nice,'' he said.

The majority of the cases are pending with the subordinate judiciary.

''I feel the pendency in the SC and the HCs will come down, but the real challenge is in the lower courts. The infrastructure in the lower courts is a real challenge for me and that is the responsibility of the central government and the state governments together,'' he said.

Rijiju said he clearly sees that in the very near future, the Indian judiciary will go paperless.

A digital judiciary will have a huge impact on the justice delivery mechanism, he underlined.

He said the judicial process is time-consuming. However, once all documents are available at the click of a button, things will become faster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022