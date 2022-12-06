Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Tuesday

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 6: - The Tamil Nadu government defended in the Supreme Court the law allowing bull-taming sport ''jallikattu'' in the state, saying it is an ''incorrect notion'' that an activity, which is in the nature of a sport or entertainment, cannot have a cultural value.

- SC said limited scope of a judicial review in economic policy matters does not mean that court will fold its hands and sit back, observing that the manner in which a decision is taken by the government can always be examined.

- SC said just because Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, is a foreign national, how long can he be kept in custody and does his not being an Indian justify ''complete deprivation'' of his liberty.

- It will take 10 seconds to dictate an order but it will push a person to lose his liberty and be in jail for one more week, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while declining the request of an alleged rape victim to stay the trial court order listing the bail plea of an accused for hearing.

- The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena told the Supreme Court that a ''completely unconstitutional government is being run'' in Maharashtra.

- SC set aside the Bombay High Court verdict which had directed the Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Ltd to hand over the possession of a plot of land to a private firm.

- It is our culture to ensure nobody goes to sleep empty stomach, the Supreme Court said and asked the central government to see to it that foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) reaches the last man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)