PM Modi welcomes Vice President to the Upper House

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha at the start of the Winter Session of the Parliament and welcomed the Vice President to the Upper House today.

The Prime Minister began his address by congratulating Shri Jagdeep Dhankar, Vice President of India & Chairman of Rajya Sabha on behalf of all members of the parliament as well as all the citizens of the country. Throwing light on the prestigious position of the Vice President of the country, the Prime Minister remarked that the seat in itself is a source of inspiration for millions.

Addressing the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister expressed delight that today coincides with Armed Forces Flag Day and saluted the armed forces on behalf of all members of the house. Referring to Jhunjhunu which is the birthplace of the Vice President, the Prime Minister acknowledged the contributions of numerous families of Jhunjhunu that have played an advanced role towards the service of the nation. He highlighted the close association of the Vice President with Jawans and Kisans and said, "Our Vice President is a Kisan Putra and he studied at a Sainik school. Thus, he is closely associated with Jawans and Kisans."

The Prime Minister highlighted that the esteemed upper house of the Parliament is welcoming the Vice President at a time when India has witnessed two monumental events. Shri Modi pointed out that India has entered into the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal and also got the prestigious opportunity to host and preside over the G-20 Summit. He further added that India will play a key role in determining the direction of the world in the days to come other than marking a new era of development for New India. "Our democracy, our Parliament and our parliamentary system will have a critical role in this journey", he added.

Underlining that today marks the formal beginning of the Vice President's term as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister remarked that the responsibility enshrined upon the shoulders of the Upper House is associated with the concerns of the common man. "India understands its responsibilities during this period, and adheres to it", he added. The Prime Minister also pointed out that the prestigious tribal society of India in the form of the President, Smt Draupadi Murmu is guiding the nation at this important juncture. He also threw light upon ex-President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind who reached the pinnacle position of the country after hailing from a marginalised community.

Looking up to the chair with reverence, the Prime Minister said, "Your life is proof that one cannot accomplish anything only by resourceful means but by practice and realisations." Shining the spotlight on the Vice President's experience as a senior lawyer for more than three decades, the Prime Minister on a lighter note said that he will not miss the court in the House because there are a large number of people in the Rajya Sabha who used to meet him in the Supreme Court. He continued, "You have also worked in the role from MLA to MP, Union Minister and Governor." He further added that the common factor among all these roles is his devotion to the development of the country and democratic values. The Prime Minister also recalled the 75% vote share that the Vice President had gathered in the Vice Presidential Elections which was proof of everyone's affinity towards him. The Prime Minister remarked, "Taking the lead is the real definition of leadership and it becomes more important in the context of Rajya Sabha because the House has the responsibility of taking forward democratic decisions in a more refined manner."

Referring to the responsibilities enshrined upon its members to uphold and enhance the dignity of this House, the Prime Minister said that the house has been a conductor of the country's great democratic heritage and has also been its strength. He further highlighted that many former Prime Ministers served as Rajya Sabha members at some point in time. The Prime Minister assured the members that under the guidance of the Vice President, this House will take forward its legacy and dignity. "Serious democratic discussions in the House will give more strength to our pride as the mother of democracy", he added.

In concluding the address, the Prime Minister recalled the last session where the phraseology and rhymes of the former Vice President and former Chairman were a source of happiness and laughter for the members. "I am sure that your quick-witted nature will never let that shortcoming slip away and you will continue to give that benefit to the House", the Prime Minister concluded.

(With Inputs from PIB)