Putin says Russia had no choice but to send troops into Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 20:38 IST
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday repeated his position that Russia had had no choice but to intervene militarily in Ukraine, saying pro-Western revolutionaries had started "the war" there in 2014 when Ukraine's pro-Russian president was overthrown after weeks of street protests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
- pro-Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian strikes cripple power facilities
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv grapples with power outages as winter sets in
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv grapples with power outages as winter sets in
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian strikes cripple power facilities
Ukraine's security service raids Kyiv monastery, suspects Russian sabotage