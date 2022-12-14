Prosecutors: German climate activists suspected of forming criminal organisation
German prosecutors said on Wednesday police carried out searches across seven states on Tuesday in their investigation of climate activists from the Last Generation group, suspecting possible criminal acts and the formation of a "criminal organisation".
The investigation was connected to possible criminal acts in connection to activities around the Schwedt oil refinery, a statement said. A spokesperson for Last Generation had dismissed the searches on Tuesday as an attempt at intimidation.
Climate activists in Germany and elsewhere in Europe have drawn the scrutiny of authorities with increasingly bold stunts, from blockading airport runways to hurling paint at paintings in museums.
