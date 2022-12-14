Left Menu

Matter of happiness: SGPC on dedicated column for Sikhs in Pak census forms

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 14-12-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 23:58 IST
Matter of happiness: SGPC on dedicated column for Sikhs in Pak census forms
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday welcomed the reported inclusion of a separate column identifying the Sikh community in the population census forms in Pakistan, saying it is a matter of happiness.

This would help Sikhs living in Pakistan get their basic rights and representation in various institutions, he said.

Reportedly, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has included a column titled 'Sikhs' in the population census forms as directed by the country's Supreme Court.

Prior to this, Sikhs were counted under the 'Other Religions' column, according to a media report.

Dhami lauded the efforts of those Sikhs who worked hard for this feat.

It is a matter of happiness for the entire community that Sikhs have been recognised as a separate community in Pakistan after a long period, he said.

This would help Sikhs living in Pakistan get their basic rights and representation in various institutions. It would also help bring clarity about the exact number of Sikhs in the country, he said.

Dhami said Sikhs have achieved great positions across the world with their distinct identity and it is important for every country to accept them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
2
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global
3
INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into debt

INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022