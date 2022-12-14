Matter of happiness: SGPC on dedicated column for Sikhs in Pak census forms

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday welcomed the reported inclusion of a separate column identifying the Sikh community in the population census forms in Pakistan, saying it is a matter of happiness.

This would help Sikhs living in Pakistan get their basic rights and representation in various institutions, he said.

Reportedly, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has included a column titled 'Sikhs' in the population census forms as directed by the country's Supreme Court.

Prior to this, Sikhs were counted under the 'Other Religions' column, according to a media report.

Dhami lauded the efforts of those Sikhs who worked hard for this feat.

It is a matter of happiness for the entire community that Sikhs have been recognised as a separate community in Pakistan after a long period, he said.

This would help Sikhs living in Pakistan get their basic rights and representation in various institutions. It would also help bring clarity about the exact number of Sikhs in the country, he said.

Dhami said Sikhs have achieved great positions across the world with their distinct identity and it is important for every country to accept them.

