Burkina Faso summons Ghanaian ambassador over Wagner allegations

Burkina Faso has summoned the Ghanaian ambassador for "explanations" after Ghana's president alleged that Burkina Faso had hired the Russian mercenary group Wagner, said Burkina's foreign ministry on Friday. Burkina Faso also recalled its ambassador from Ghana for a meeting, a spokesperson at the ministry told Reuters.

"The ambassador of Ghana was summoned this morning about what the President (of Ghana) said... for explanations," the spokesperson said. Speaking to reporters alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo alleged that Burkina Faso had hired the mercenaries.

"Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border. Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there," Akufo-Addo said, adding that it was a distressing development for Ghana. Burkinabe authorities have not commented on whether or not they are working with Wagner, a mercenary group that was hired in neighbouring Mali to help fight Islamist militants.

The prospect of Wagner expanding its presence in Africa has troubled Western powers such as France and the United States, who say the group exploits mineral resources and commits human rights abuses in countries where it operates. Burkina Faso's government spokesman did not answer calls and did not reply to a message requesting comment.

A communications officer at Ghana's foreign affairs ministry said no one was immediately available for comment. Burkina Faso is facing an Islamist insurgency by some of the same groups that are present in Mali, and like its neighbour is ruled by a military junta that came to power on promises to improve security.

Mali's decision to employ Wagner forces last year alienated it from regional and Western allies and was one of the reasons why French counter-terrorism forces pulled out. Wagner forces have also fought in Libya, Central African Republic and Mozambique.

