UK reinstates freeze on alcohol duties in budget flip-flop

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 23:07 IST
Britain on Monday said it would freeze taxes on alcohol until August, reversing a decision taken only two months ago by finance minister Jeremy Hunt and partially reinstating a tax cut put forward by his predecessor.

"We fully understand that businesses face difficulty and uncertainty in the face of rising energy bills and inflation," Treasury minister James Cartlidge told parliament.

"I understand that they want certainty and reassurance in these challenging times."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

