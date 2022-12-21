Left Menu

Sewing for Ukraine: volunteers make army uniforms for women

Both her father and husband have been killed since the start of the war. Before receiving her new uniform, she faced many problems with army clothing designed for men which she said did not cater for women's wider hips and thinner waists.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 13:31 IST
Sewing for Ukraine: volunteers make army uniforms for women
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Yuliia Mykytenko smiles as she adjusts her new trousers, confident she's finally found a Ukrainian army uniform that fits after 10 months of war with Russia.

The tens of thousands of women in Ukraine's armed forces have long had to make do with men's uniforms. That is now changing, thanks to volunteers who have started designing military clothing for women. "I know that finding the right uniform is a problem for many women. Some have hips too wide, or a chest too narrow. You can't loosen up uniforms in the armed forces," Mykytenko, 27, told Reuters.

"So, if you get a size 44, it can be good on the hips but too big on the shoulders. Or a 46, or a 48." Mykytenko joined the armed forces long before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. Both her father and husband have been killed since the start of the war.

Before receiving her new uniform, she faced many problems with army clothing designed for men which she said did not cater for women's wider hips and thinner waists. "My waist is thinner. So I'd have to either wear my trousers on the hips, or get a bigger size. Then I'd have to tie them in with a belt, so they wouldn't hang or fall off," she said.

She now has a uniform produced by Stanyslav Bitus, a fashion designer who volunteered his services. "We had long thought about designing female military uniforms but didn't have anywhere to do it," he said.

That changed when a friend suggested using a non-governmental organisation's premises. Bitus' new line of work comes with special demands.

"The kneecap pocket part is very important when you fall on the ground. When you fall, it's more comfortable," he said. "In male uniforms, the kneecap was much lower, and when you fell it rose up. This doesn't only not help but can bring on more trauma."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022