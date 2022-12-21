Kremlin says no chance of Ukraine talks as Zelenskiy travels to Washington
The Kremlin said that it sees no chance of peace talks with Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a visit to Washington on Wednesday.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that continued Western arms supplies to Ukraine would lead to a "deepening" of the conflict.
