Manipur bus accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday expressed anguish over the death of students in a school bus accident in Manipur's Noney district and announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the kin of each deceased.

Seven students were killed and over 25 others suffered grievous injuries after a school bus overturned in Noney district on Wednesday, police said.

''Anguished by the loss of lives in Manipur's Noney district due to a tragic bus accident. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon,'' Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office. The Manipur government is providing all possible assistance to those affected, he said.

''An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,'' the prime minister said.

The incident took place on Old Cachar Road near Longsai area of the hill district of Noney, around 55 km from the state capital, they said.

The injured students were being treated at a few hospitals in Imphal, after being evacuated from the accident site, a police officer said.

