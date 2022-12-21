Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he is in Washington to thank U.S. for help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he was in Washington to thank the United States for its help in the war against Russia and would also hold talks to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"Next year, we must return the Ukrainian flag and freedom to our entire land, to all our people," he said in a statement on Telegram alongside photos of him on U.S. soil.

