Microsoft tells judges its $69 bln Activision deal would benefit gamers

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 07:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 07:19 IST
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday that its $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard would benefit gamers and gaming companies alike.

Microsoft made the argument in a filing aimed at convincing a judge at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to allow the deal to proceed, after FTC commissioners said the merger would hamper competition in the gaming industry in a complaint this month aimed at blocking the deal.

