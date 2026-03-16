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Ashley Cole Takes Charge at Cesena: A New Chapter Begins

Former England defender Ashley Cole is appointed head coach of Italian club Cesena, marking his first managerial role. After a successful playing career with top clubs, Cole has transitioned into coaching, previously holding roles at notable football organizations, including Chelsea's youth setup and England's national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 03:06 IST
Ashley Cole Takes Charge at Cesena: A New Chapter Begins

Former England and Premier League star Ashley Cole has been named the new head coach of Italian Serie B club Cesena. The announcement was made on Sunday, with Cole's contract set to last until the end of June.

At 45, Cole embarks on his first managerial position following an illustrious playing career, boasting accolades including three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, and a Champions League victory with Chelsea.

Cole transitioned into coaching post-retirement in 2019, having already worked within Chelsea's youth division and served as an assistant at clubs like Everton, as well as the England national team.

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