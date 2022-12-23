Left Menu

Maha: Street food vendor stabbed, injured by minors in Thane city

The boys were playing around when a plank from the stall fell and the victim reprimanded them, he said.In a fit of rage, the duo stabbed and critically injured the victim.

A street food vendor was allegedly stabbed and injured by two boys over a petty dispute in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kopri area of the city on Tuesday night, when the boys came to the roadside stall, an official said. The boys were playing around when a plank from the stall fell and the victim reprimanded them, he said.

In a fit of rage, the duo stabbed and critically injured the victim. The man was rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai for treatment, the official said. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the boys, who are yet to be detained, he added.

