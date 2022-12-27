Left Menu

Six held for operating fake call centre, duping people of Rs 4 cr in Mumbai

A probe has revealed that the accused have cheated people to the tune of Rs 4 crore, he said, adding that six laptops and other materials were seized in the raid.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 19:22 IST
Six people were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly operating a fake call centre in a plush building in the western suburb of Goregaon here and duping people to the tune of Rs 4 crore, police said.

The Mumbai police's crime branch raided an office at DLH Park on S V Road on Monday night, an official said.

The accused were allegedly operating a call centre called ''One 721 Global Service Ltd'' and used to contact people in Mauritius and in Gulf countries, asking them to invest in commodity trading, he said.

The accused would invite people via social networking sites by posing as experts in Forex shares, currency and commodity trading and lure people into depositing 200 US dollars into their account to start trading, the official said. A probe has revealed that the accused have cheated people to the tune of Rs 4 crore, he said, adding that six laptops and other materials were seized in the raid. The accused have been booked under section 420 (cheating) other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Detection-1 Krishnakant Upadhyay said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

