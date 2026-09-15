South Korea's Mega Investment Plans in the US Unveiled

A South Korean lawmaker disclosed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is set to reveal details regarding South Korea's substantial investment ventures in the United States this coming Friday. The assertion came during a parliamentary questioning session of South Korea's finance minister nominee, Lee Hyoung-il.

Lawmaker Yoon Hu-duk, representing the ruling Democratic Party, outlined a range of projects reportedly under consideration, including a gas facility in Texas, the construction of eight nuclear reactors, and a liquefied natural gas project in Alaska. However, Lee noted that the proposals remain under consultation.

Despite the media's reports of these initiatives, official confirmations have yet to surface from the South Korean government. The impending investment, part of a $350 billion trade deal signed last October, includes notable developments that await further discussion between the two nations' leaders.