South Korea's Mega Investment Plans in the US Unveiled

South Korean lawmaker Yoon Hu-duk revealed details of Seoul's $350 billion planned investment in the US. Projects include gas and nuclear ventures, and carbon capture initiatives. While President Trump is expected to announce these investments, negotiations continue, and an official agreement is still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 14:55 IST
South Korea's Mega Investment Plans in the US Unveiled
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A South Korean lawmaker disclosed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is set to reveal details regarding South Korea's substantial investment ventures in the United States this coming Friday. The assertion came during a parliamentary questioning session of South Korea's finance minister nominee, Lee Hyoung-il.

Lawmaker Yoon Hu-duk, representing the ruling Democratic Party, outlined a range of projects reportedly under consideration, including a gas facility in Texas, the construction of eight nuclear reactors, and a liquefied natural gas project in Alaska. However, Lee noted that the proposals remain under consultation.

Despite the media's reports of these initiatives, official confirmations have yet to surface from the South Korean government. The impending investment, part of a $350 billion trade deal signed last October, includes notable developments that await further discussion between the two nations' leaders.

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