Left Menu

Singapore jails Malaysian mastermind for market manipulation

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 28-12-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 14:30 IST
Singapore jails Malaysian mastermind for market manipulation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Malaysian mastermind behind Singapore's biggest stock market manipulation, which wiped out nearly SGD8 billion in market value in October 2013, was sentenced to 36 years in jail while his co-conspirator was handed a 20-year jail term by a court here on Wednesday.

John Soh Chee Wen, a 62-year-old prominent Malaysian businessman, and his ex-partner and accomplice Quah Su-Ling, 58, were found to have manipulated the share prices of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital and LionGold Corp (collectively known as BAL) between August 2012 and October 2013, the Straits Times newspaper reported.

They did it through 187 trading accounts held with 20 financial institutions in the names of 58 individuals and companies.

Both are appealing their sentences, the report said.

Wen and Su-Ling had been convicted of 180 and 169 charges, respectively, in a long-running trial spanning almost 200 days and involving close to 100 prosecution witnesses, Channel News Asia reported.

Wen was additionally found guilty of witness tampering as he asked four witnesses to lie to investigators after the stock market crash, the report said.

Prosecutors had sought a jail sentence of 40 years for Wen and 19.5 years for Su-Ling.

While issuing the sentences, High Court judge Hoo Sheau Peng said the duo perpetrated ''a scheme of substantial scale, complexity and sophistication'' and added that ''immense harm'' was caused by the crash, and Wen continued to subvert justice and conceal what they had done even after the scheme failed.

''After an intensive investigation and a complex trial, I have convicted them of a majority of the multiple charges brought against them,'' Peng said.

"It is necessary and of utmost importance for the global sentences to be imposed on the accused to capture the gravity of their wrongdoing," the report quoted the judge as saying.

In deciding Su-Ling's sentence, Judge Peng said, "In my view, there is no dispute that Quah is less culpable, and she is less involved in terms of the scheme's conceptualisation and execution... As a starting point for the false trading and price manipulation charges, I will impose on Quah two-thirds of the sentence imposed on Soh." Wen has been in remand since November 2016, while Su-Ling is out on bail of SGD 4 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022