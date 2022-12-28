Pakistan military vows to eliminate threat of militancy
Pakistan military's top-brass on Wednesday vowed to eliminate the threat of militancy from the country by taking action against all outfits without any distinction, the army said.
The resolve was expressed at the 254th Corps Commanders' Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. Army chief General Syed Asim Munir presided over the meeting.
A comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of the army was undertaken by the commanders in the meeting, the army said in a statement.
''It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per the aspirations of people of Pakistan,” the statement said.
It was the first Corps Commanders' conference chaired by General Munir since he took over the command of the army at the end of last month and it was held when the country faced a resurgent militants' attacks.
