Pakistan should take care of its minorities and fulfil its responsibility of keeping them safe and secure, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Thursday against the backdrop of reports that a Hindu woman was allegedly beheaded in that country.Responding to a question on the reported killing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said he does not have a detailed report on the specific incident....In the past too we have said that Pakistan should take care of its minorities and fulfil its responsibility of their safety, security and well-being.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 17:45 IST
Pakistan should take care of its minorities: MEA on reports of Hindu woman's killing
MEA Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan should take care of its minorities and fulfil its responsibility of keeping them safe and secure, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday against the backdrop of reports that a Hindu woman was allegedly beheaded in that country.

Responding to a question on the reported killing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said he does not have a detailed report on the specific incident.

''...In the past too we have said that Pakistan should take care of its minorities and fulfil its responsibility of their safety, security and well-being. I would like to reiterate that,'' he said, adding that he would not be able to comment on an individual case.

A Hindu woman was allegedly murdered in Pakistan's Sinjhoro town on Wednesday. The 40-year-old woman was beheaded, reports said quoting a Pakistani senator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

