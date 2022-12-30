Left Menu

SIA files chargesheet against four LeT terrorists in Jammu

They have been directed to carry out attacks on security forces and vital installations to meet the objective of secession of J-K from the Union of India, the statement said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-12-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 19:25 IST
SIA files chargesheet against four LeT terrorists in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a chargesheet against four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including self-styled commander Talib Hussain Shah who had recruited many youths to revive terror ecosystem in different districts of the Jammu region, officials said on Friday.

The chargesheet was filed against Shah and his three associates in a special court for their involvement in terror activities at the behest of their Pakistan-based handlers, the anti-terror agency said in a statement here.

Shah, a resident of Rajouri, and his Kashmiri associate Faisal Ahmad Dar of Pulwama were overpowered by the villagers of remote Tukson Dhok in Reasi district in July and later handed over to police. Two AK assault rifles, one pistol, seven grenades and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from them.

''The case was initially registered in Police Station Mahore of Reasi, but later on transferred to SIA Jammu. The investigation has established that Mohd Qasim and Zia-Ul-Rehman, who after joining terrorist ranks exfiltrated to Pakistan, were using drones for supplying weapons and explosives which were collected by Shah and his associates,'' the statement said.

It said the investigation has also established that on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers, Shah had recruited many youths of Jammu and Kashmir and had revived the terror ecosystem in Chenab Valley and Peer Panjal areas of the Jammu region.

''Investigation also proved that the accused persons are also involved in minority killings and creating fear psychosis among the general masses. They have been directed to carry out attacks on security forces and vital installations to meet the objective of secession of J-K from the Union of India,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022