U.S. judge orders Norwegian Cruise Line to pay $110 mln for use of Cuba port
Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2022 03:23 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 03:23 IST
Dec 30 (Reuters) -
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd must pay $110 million in damages for use of a port that Cuba's government confiscated in 1960, according to a ruling by a U.S. judge released on Friday.
The decision also awarded payment of an additional $3 million legal fees and costs.
