Kyiv hotel damaged amid missile strikes - presidential aide

A hotel in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, was damaged by an explosion in the city, a presidential aide said, amid what Ukrainian officials described as another massed Russian missile strike.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an official in Ukraine's presidential office, wrote on Telegram that emergency services were heading to the scene but did not provide further detalis.

