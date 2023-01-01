Left Menu

Blasts heard in and around Kyiv while air raid sirens wail across Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2023 04:24 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 04:24 IST
Blasts were heard in and around Kyiv soon after midnight on New Year's Day, Reuters witnesses reported, while the emergency services said air raid sirens were wailing across all Ukraine.

With sirens wailing, some people in Kyiv shouted from their balconies, "Glory to Ukraine- Glory to heroes."

Kyiv city and region officials said on the Telegram messaging app that air defence systems were working. It was not immediately known whether any targets were hit.

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

