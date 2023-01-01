Blasts heard in and around Kyiv while air raid sirens wail across Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2023 04:24 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 04:24 IST
Blasts were heard in and around Kyiv soon after midnight on New Year's Day, Reuters witnesses reported, while the emergency services said air raid sirens were wailing across all Ukraine.
With sirens wailing, some people in Kyiv shouted from their balconies, "Glory to Ukraine- Glory to heroes."
Kyiv city and region officials said on the Telegram messaging app that air defence systems were working. It was not immediately known whether any targets were hit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- Ukraine- Glory
- New Year's Day
- Telegram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Missiles rain down on Ukraine in one of Russia's largest attacks yet
"We would take PM Modi at his words", says US on India's stand on Ukraine conflict
Putin sounds out military commanders over Ukraine plans - agencies
Kyiv mayor says metro service, water supply back after Russian strikes
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Missiles rain down on Ukraine in one of Russia's largest attacks yet