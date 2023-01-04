Left Menu

Sri Lanka releases 12 Indian fishermen

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 04-01-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 16:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Twelve Indian fishermen who were arrested for allegedly fishing in the Sri Lankan waters have been released on strict conditions, according to a media report.

The fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing in the Jaffna waters, were produced before a Magistrate's Court on Monday, the Colombo Page reported on Tuesday.

The Indian fishermen were released after being warned not to re-enter the northern seas of Sri Lanka.

The fishermen are to be handed over to the Indian Coast Guard by officials of the Immigration and Emigration Department with the assistance of the Sri Lankan Navy.

