Germany summons Iranian ambassador again over latest executions
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:16 IST
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she ordered the Iranian ambassador to be summoned once again on Monday to express condemnation of Iran's latest execution of protesters.
"A regime that murders its own youth to intimidate its population has no future," said Baerbock during a news conference in Berlin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HC asks Centre, NMC to respond to medical aspirant's plea challenging disability certificate
Mixed bag of job opportunities await aspirants in 2023; enhanced skills to be in spotlight
Iran’s Guards arrest UK-Iranian dual nationals over protests
Iran’s Guards arrest seven people linked to UK over protests - statement
Iran’s Guards arrest seven people linked to UK over protests - statement