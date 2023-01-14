UK to temporarily withdraw ambassador from Iran
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 23:23 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Saturday Britain would temporarily withdraw its ambassador from Iran following the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari and was considering what further action to take against Tehran.
"It is important to recognise that our response are not necessarily limited to the actions that I've announced today," he told broadcasters.
"I will decide obviously in consultation with my colleagues in government what further actions we may choose to take but I'm not going to speculate about those today."
