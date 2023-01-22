Left Menu

Three people arrested for carrying hemp in Nepal: Police

When the police raided the house additional 1 kg 250 gram of hemp was recovered from there.The police also detained Maya Devi, mother -in-law of Manoj for the purpose of investigation.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-01-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 22:13 IST
Three people arrested for carrying hemp in Nepal: Police
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Three persons, including a 35-year-old Indian national, were arrested on Sunday for illegally carrying hemp in southern Nepal, police said.

Police said that they arrested the Indian national Manoj Patel and his partner Nirmala Kumari in Nepal's Parsa district when they were illegally trying to transport 1.5 kgs of hemp.

The two were arrested along with 1.5 kg of hemp from Bindbasini Rural Municipality in Parsa district on Sunday, according to Nepal Police news bulletin.

During the interrogation it was revealed that they brought the hemp from the house of Brij Lal Patel, the father - in-law of Manoj residing in Sakhuwaprasoni Rural Municipality. When the police raided the house additional 1 kg 250 gram of hemp was recovered from there.

The police also detained Maya Devi, mother -in-law of Manoj for the purpose of investigation. The police has initiaited further investigation into the matter taking the three into custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023