Three people arrested for carrying hemp in Nepal: Police

Three persons, including a 35-year-old Indian national, were arrested on Sunday for illegally carrying hemp in southern Nepal, police said.

Police said that they arrested the Indian national Manoj Patel and his partner Nirmala Kumari in Nepal's Parsa district when they were illegally trying to transport 1.5 kgs of hemp.

The two were arrested along with 1.5 kg of hemp from Bindbasini Rural Municipality in Parsa district on Sunday, according to Nepal Police news bulletin.

During the interrogation it was revealed that they brought the hemp from the house of Brij Lal Patel, the father - in-law of Manoj residing in Sakhuwaprasoni Rural Municipality. When the police raided the house additional 1 kg 250 gram of hemp was recovered from there.

The police also detained Maya Devi, mother -in-law of Manoj for the purpose of investigation. The police has initiaited further investigation into the matter taking the three into custody.

