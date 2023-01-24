Left Menu

Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 24:

SC to hear plea of Anup Majee against CBI probe into alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal in West Bengal. SC to hear plea of an organisation, Gene Campaign, against genetically modified mustard crop in India. SC to hear Enforcement Directorate plea against TTV Dhinakaran in money laundering case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 09:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 09:25 IST
Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 24: * A five-judge constitution bench to hear plea seeking modification of guidelines on execution of Living Will or Advance Medical Directive for permitting passive euthanasia.

* SC to hear batch of pleas including one filed by Anil Ambani challenging some provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

* SC to hear plea related to 'Pay and Allowance of the Members of the UP State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission'. * SC to hear plea of Anup Majee against CBI probe into alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal in West Bengal. * SC to hear CBI plea against Bombay HC order allowing Mainak Mehta, a close relative of Nirav Modi, to go abroad.

* SC to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against grant of remission to convicts in her gangrape case. * SC to hear plea of an organisation, 'Gene Campaign', against genetically modified mustard crop in India. * SC to hear Enforcement Directorate plea against TTV Dhinakaran in money laundering case.

