Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 24:

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 24: * A five-judge constitution bench to hear plea seeking modification of guidelines on execution of Living Will or Advance Medical Directive for permitting passive euthanasia.

* SC to hear batch of pleas including one filed by Anil Ambani challenging some provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

* SC to hear plea related to 'Pay and Allowance of the Members of the UP State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission'. * SC to hear plea of Anup Majee against CBI probe into alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal in West Bengal. * SC to hear CBI plea against Bombay HC order allowing Mainak Mehta, a close relative of Nirav Modi, to go abroad.

* SC to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against grant of remission to convicts in her gangrape case. * SC to hear plea of an organisation, 'Gene Campaign', against genetically modified mustard crop in India. * SC to hear Enforcement Directorate plea against TTV Dhinakaran in money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)