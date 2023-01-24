Left Menu

Delhi court allows extradition of man to Australia in woman's murder case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 21:59 IST
Delhi court allows extradition of man to Australia in woman's murder case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the extradition of a 38-year-old man to Australia in a case related to a woman's murder there four years ago. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Swati Sharma passed the order on an application of the Central government, seeking extradition of fugitive Rajvinder Singh, after noting his consent in the case.

During the hearing, the accused was produced through video conference from Tihar jail, where he is currently lodged. The court was also apprised by the government that it will take around three weeks to extradite the accused. The Australian citizen of Indian-origin, Singh, who had fled that country after allegedly killing a woman in 2018 and was carrying a 1 million Australian dollars reward on his arrest, was nabbed by the Delhi Police on November 25 last year.

The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Singh following which a non-bailable warrant was issued by the court here on November 21 under the Extradition Act.

Based on inputs shared by the CBI, which is the nodal agency of the Interpol in India, and their Australian counterparts, the accused was nabbed from near the GT Karnal Road.

On November 4, the Australian High Commission had said a reward of 1 million Australian dollars has been declared on the arrest of Singh, a nurse who killed an Australian woman on a beach in Queensland.

Toyah Cordingley (24) was walking her dog on Wangetti Beach in Queensland when she was killed in October 2018. Singh, who worked as a nurse in Innisfail, was the key person of interest in the case. He fled Australia two days after Cordingley was killed, leaving behind his job, wife and three children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023