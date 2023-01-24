Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine - source
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 23:58 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so while the U.S. may supply Abrams tanks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
A government spokesperson, the foreign and the defence ministries declined to comment.
