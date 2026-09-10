BRS MLA Accuses Telangana CM of Distraction Tactics Amid Assembly Suspension

In a fiery confrontation within Telangana's political landscape, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA K Sanjay has accused the state's Congress-led government of systematically stifling opposition voices in the Assembly. His sharp criticisms focused on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, whom he accused of intentionally avoiding discussions on crucial public matters raised by the opposition.

At a strategic meeting held at BRS working president KT Rama Rao's residence, Sanjay alleged that BRS legislators were being unfairly ejected from Assembly proceedings, a maneuver he described as 'dirty distraction politics.' The meeting followed the suspension of more than 20 BRS MLAs from the Assembly for purported disruptions, escalating the political standoff.

According to Sanjay, the Congress government's actions undermine democratic practices, drawing parallels to Parliament procedures to highlight discrepancies. The BRS leader further criticized Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their perceived insincerity regarding constitutional references. The conflict mirrored broader tensions as BRS's leadership convened to strategize post-suspension actions.