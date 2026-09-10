Yamal's Historic Captaincy Leads Barcelona to Thrilling Champions League Victory

Lamine Yamal made history as Barcelona's youngest captain in a resounding 5-1 victory over Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League opener. Yamal, at 19, showcased leadership after Raphinha's substitution, contributing to a dominant performance by the reigning Spanish champions, who maintained their high-scoring start to the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 12:50 IST
Yamal's Historic Captaincy Leads Barcelona to Thrilling Champions League Victory
Lamine Yamal. (Photo: X/ @FCBarcelona). Image Credit: ANI

In a historic UEFA Champions League opener, Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to ever captain Barcelona as the Spanish champions triumphed over Feyenoord with an emphatic 5-1 scoreline. Yamal, only 19 years and 58 days old, donned the captain's armband in the 71st minute after Raphinha's substitution, breaking a record previously held by Bojan Krkic.

Raphinha had set the tone for Barcelona's dominant performance by scoring early in the match. The Brazilian's clever play left two Feyenoord defenders behind, setting up a precise shot into the bottom corner. Barcelona's lead was soon doubled when Karim Adeyemi exploited Feyenoord's defense with a skillful finish.

Feyenoord managed few clear-cut chances, their best being Anis Hadj Moussa's strike easily saved by Joan Garcia. Despite a valiant effort, the Dutch side's comeback was thwarted by VAR, and Yamal capped his captaincy debut with a stunning free-kick. Barcelona's Gabriel Jesus sealed the win with a late goal, continuing their high-scoring start to the season.

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