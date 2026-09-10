BJP Leaders Seek Divine Blessings in Uttarakhand Amid Strategy Sessions

On Thursday, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in prayers and rituals at the Mahalaxmi Temple in Haldwani. Their visit was more than just a spiritual endeavor; it underscored the cultural richness of Uttarakhand, often referred to as 'Devbhoomi' or 'Land of Gods.'

Nabin articulated that their prayers were centered around preserving India's cultural heritage. He emphasized Uttarakhand's significance, not just as a land of gods but also of martyrs, noting the state's vibrant energy and development potential. He expressed confidence in the synergy between the region's spiritual aura and the government's development initiatives.

Following their temple visit, Nabin and CM Dhami convened with party leaders at the Extended State Working Committee meeting at Hotel Vintage Green, Haldwani. The agenda included bolstering the BJP's grassroots network and enhancing the reach of government welfare schemes across Uttarakhand. The discussions focused on strengthening booth-level operations and increasing coordination among party members.