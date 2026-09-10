BJP Leaders Seek Divine Blessings in Uttarakhand Amid Strategy Sessions

BJP's Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami prayed at Mahalaxmi Temple, underscoring Uttarakhand's cultural significance. They later headed a crucial meeting in Haldwani, focusing on strengthening grassroots networks and welfare outreach. The meeting aims to solidify the party's organizational structure and enhance public welfare effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 12:51 IST
BJP Leaders Seek Divine Blessings in Uttarakhand Amid Strategy Sessions
BJP National President Nabin, CM Dhami pray in Haldwani (Photo:X/@@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in prayers and rituals at the Mahalaxmi Temple in Haldwani. Their visit was more than just a spiritual endeavor; it underscored the cultural richness of Uttarakhand, often referred to as 'Devbhoomi' or 'Land of Gods.'

Nabin articulated that their prayers were centered around preserving India's cultural heritage. He emphasized Uttarakhand's significance, not just as a land of gods but also of martyrs, noting the state's vibrant energy and development potential. He expressed confidence in the synergy between the region's spiritual aura and the government's development initiatives.

Following their temple visit, Nabin and CM Dhami convened with party leaders at the Extended State Working Committee meeting at Hotel Vintage Green, Haldwani. The agenda included bolstering the BJP's grassroots network and enhancing the reach of government welfare schemes across Uttarakhand. The discussions focused on strengthening booth-level operations and increasing coordination among party members.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026