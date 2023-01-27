Left Menu

Antilia bomb scare case: NIA court directs Yerwada jail authorities to take custody of Pradeep Sharma from hospital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:47 IST
Antilia bomb scare case: NIA court directs Yerwada jail authorities to take custody of Pradeep Sharma from hospital
A special court in Mumbai on Friday directed Yerwada jail authorities to take custody of Antilia bomb scare case accused and former police officer Pradeep Sharma immediately from a hospital in Pune where he has been undergoing treatment.

Special NIA Judge A M Patil, after perusing the report of an expert committee of doctors, said it has been found Sharma was in ''stable condition and can be discharged.'' In such circumstances, the jail superintendent of Pune's Yerwada Central Prison is directed to take Sharma in custody from the hospital immediately, the court said.

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai. Businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5 that year.

Sharma, who is accused of helping his former colleague Sachin Waze of eliminating Hiran, was arrested in June 2021.

Recently, the Bombay High Court had rejected Sharma's bail plea.

