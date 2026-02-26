Left Menu

Mumbai's New Flyover: A Seamless Link Reconnecting South Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the new Tardeo-Nagpada-Mumbai Central flyover, revitalizing a critical east-west connection in south Mumbai. The flyover replaces a hazardous, long-standing bridge, aiming to alleviate congestion across key routes. Completed by BMC in a record time, it opens ahead of schedule following intensive coordination among multiple agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:59 IST
Mumbai's New Flyover: A Seamless Link Reconnecting South Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has opened the Tardeo-Nagpada-Mumbai Central flyover, re-establishing a crucial route in south Mumbai. This new link replaces an obsolete British-era bridge, promising to ease traffic congestion.

The newly completed 333-meter flyover covers key locations and includes a 7-meter wide carriageway with pedestrian pathways. Implemented by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it was built in just over 15 months, well ahead of schedule.

The project faced several challenges, requiring collaboration across various departments. The coordinated effort ensured the flyover's timely completion. It has now successfully passed necessary tests, and received safety and structural certifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Court Overturns Fraud Conviction of Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong Court Overturns Fraud Conviction of Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai

 Global
2
Digital Platforms Called to Uphold Online Safety and Trust

Digital Platforms Called to Uphold Online Safety and Trust

 India
3
Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

 United Arab Emirates
4
Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026