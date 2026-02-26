Mumbai's New Flyover: A Seamless Link Reconnecting South Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the new Tardeo-Nagpada-Mumbai Central flyover, revitalizing a critical east-west connection in south Mumbai. The flyover replaces a hazardous, long-standing bridge, aiming to alleviate congestion across key routes. Completed by BMC in a record time, it opens ahead of schedule following intensive coordination among multiple agencies.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has opened the Tardeo-Nagpada-Mumbai Central flyover, re-establishing a crucial route in south Mumbai. This new link replaces an obsolete British-era bridge, promising to ease traffic congestion.
The newly completed 333-meter flyover covers key locations and includes a 7-meter wide carriageway with pedestrian pathways. Implemented by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it was built in just over 15 months, well ahead of schedule.
The project faced several challenges, requiring collaboration across various departments. The coordinated effort ensured the flyover's timely completion. It has now successfully passed necessary tests, and received safety and structural certifications.
