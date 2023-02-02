Left Menu

Delhi: Man wanted in robbery case held

The accused has been identified as Jugesh, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding that a reward of Rs 50,000 had been declared on his arrest. Police had arrested two accused -- Satpal and Vijender, officials said, adding that Jugesh had been on the run.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 52-year-old man who was wanted in a robbery case in northwest Delhi's Prashant Vihar, officials said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Jugesh, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding that a reward of Rs 50,000 had been declared on his arrest. On April 13, 2022, an agent had gone to Prashant Vihar to deliver some packets containing Rs 54 lakh. Some men had intercepted him, robbed the bag at gun point and escaped, a senior police officer said. Police had arrested two accused -- Satpal and Vijender, officials said, adding that Jugesh had been on the run. During investigation, police zeroed in on the location of the accused and laid a trap in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. He tried to flee, but was nabbed, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav. Jugesh disclosed that along with his associates Satpal, Vijender, Ankit and Arun, he had robbed Rs 54 lakhs at gun point. He was the main conspirator while Vijender got hold of the information and passed it on to him, police said.

