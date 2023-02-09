Left Menu

2 aid group employees killed in Burkina Faso vehicle attack

This was a deliberate and intentional attack on a clearly identified humanitarian team, during its medical work. Both of the victims were Burkina Faso nationals in their 30s who had worked for MSF for several years.There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Islamic extremists are active in Burkina Fasos north.

PTI | Ouagadougou | Updated: 09-02-2023 03:40 IST
  • Burkina Faso

Gunmen fired on a vehicle carrying a medical team in Burkina Faso on Wednesday, killing two employees of Doctors Without Borders, the organization said. Two others managed to escape.

The aid organization, also known by its French acronym MSF, said the violence took place on the road between Dedougou and Tougan in the country's northwest. MSF said in a statement that it ''has suspended its activities in the Boucle du Mouhoun region'' following the attack.

''We are shocked and outraged by this killing,'' said MSF President Dr Isabelle Defourny. ''This was a deliberate and intentional attack on a clearly identified humanitarian team, during its medical work.'' Both of the victims were Burkina Faso nationals in their 30s who had worked for MSF for several years.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Islamic extremists are active in Burkina Faso's north. Thousands have been killed and nearly 2 million people displaced across the country because of jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

The violence has sowed frustration and distrust among the population and led to two coups last year. The new junta leader, Ibrahim Traore, seized power in September promising to stem the violence but attacks are increasing.

