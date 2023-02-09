Left Menu

TikTok promises to ramp up fight against disinformation in EU

The company would also strengthen its approach to disinformation in its advertising policies. TikTok said in the past six months it removed 191 adverts that breached its ban on political actors placing advertising on its platform, and connected people to authoritative sources of information on COVID-19, the Holocaust, the war in Ukraine and other topics.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-02-2023 11:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 11:30 IST
TikTok promises to ramp up fight against disinformation in EU
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese social media company TikTok on Thursday pledged to do more to tackle disinformation on its platform by adding more safety features and broadening its fact-checking measures, spurred by the role played by state-controlled media and the war in Ukraine.

Presenting its progress report on what it did to live up to a beefed-up EU code of practice on disinformation in the past six months, the company acknowledged the need to step up its efforts. "While we're proud to be providing this level of granular detail for the first time, we recognise that there is more work to be done. In the coming months, we're investing in a number of initiatives," Caroline Greer, director of public policy and government relations, said in a blogpost.

TikTok would expand its state-controlled media labels, ramp up action against disinformation linked to Ukraine, expand its fact-checking programme across Europe to include more language coverage, and scale up the volume of claims it fact-checked, she said. The company would also strengthen its approach to disinformation in its advertising policies.

TikTok said in the past six months it removed 191 adverts that breached its ban on political actors placing advertising on its platform, and connected people to authoritative sources of information on COVID-19, the Holocaust, the war in Ukraine and other topics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023