Europe Stands Firm Against Trump's Greenland Ambitions

European leaders have taken a firm stance against U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed push to annex Greenland, signaling a sea change in diplomatic relations. Past efforts to manage Trump through traditional diplomatic niceties have been cast aside as Europe unites in its refusal.

The tipping point came during a recent summit in Davos, Switzerland, where European leaders, faced with Trump's persistent demands, decided to firmly oppose his territorial ambitions. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre emphasized their staunch support for Greenland's sovereignty, stating that threats have no place among allies.

This diplomatic defiance reflects not just Europe's resistance but also Trump's vulnerable domestic position. With upcoming elections and a faltering economy, Trump's Greenland gambit is seen as an overreach. Europe's unity offers lessons in diplomacy and resilience, underscoring the importance of standing firm in the face of pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)